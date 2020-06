There were skirmishes in central London on Saturday between police and groups who have gathered vowing to protect historic monuments that have been targeted in recent days by anti-racism protesters.

In and around Parliament Square in central London, hundreds of people wearing football shirts, chanting "England, England", and describing themselves as patriots, gathered alongside military veterans to guard the Cenotaph war memorial.

Aerial footage showed protesters and police facing off across a section of road and a smoke bomb being thrown behind police lines.

There were also clashes between protesters around Parliament Square.