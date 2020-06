Hope Notes to spread joy for people with developmental disabilities

Tulsa's TARC nonprofit organization is encouraging Oklahomans to write kind messages of hope to spread joy for people with developmental disabilities living in group homes or intermediate care facilities.

CAMPAIGN..

TO HELP SPREADHOPE FOR PEOPLE WITHINTELLECTUAL ANDDEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES.T-A-R-C IS ENCOURAGINGOKLAHOMANS TO WRITE A KINDMESSAGE IN A CARD OR ALETTER..

EVEN A DRAWING..THE ORGANIZATION WILL BECOLLECTING THESE TO DELIVERTO INDIVIDUALS LIVING INGROUP HOMES OR INTERMEDIATECARE FACILITIES ACROSS THESTATE... TO LET THEM KNOWPEOPLE ARE THINKING ABOUTTHEM.Because of the COVID-19crisis and because of self-distancing, they have notseen their family members ortheir friends for severalmonths now." Time: 11secYOU CAN EITHER MAIL YOURHOPE NOTES OR EMAIL THEM TOT-A-R-C STARTING ON MONDAYJUNE FIFTEENTH UNTIL JUNETHIRTIETH.YOU CAN SEE THE INFORMATIONON YOUR SCREEN..

AND WE'LLALSO HAVE IT ON OUR WEBSITEK-J-R-H-DOT-COM.THE PANDEMIC CONTINUES TOTAKE A TOLL ON