President Donald Trump reschedules Tulsa rally from Juneteenth to June 20 after controversy

ON TWITTER HE IS DELAYINGHIS CAMPAIGN RALLY IN TULSA"OUT OF RESPECT" FORJUNETEENTH.HE WAS PLANNING ON RALLYINGON JUNE NINETEENTH WHICHCELEBRATES THE END OFSLAVERY.

THIS LED TO A LOTOF CONTROVERSY ANDCRITICISM.

SO LAST NIGHTTHE PRESIDENT TWEETED THATHIS AFRICAN AMERICAN FRIENDSAND SUPPORTERS SUGGESTED HIMTO CHANGE THE DATE INOBSERVANCE OF THE OCCASION.NOW..

IT WILL BE HELD ONSATURDAY, JUNE TWENTIETH.OFFICIALS SAY MORE THAN200-THOUSAND PEOPLE HAVEALREADY REQUESTED TICKETSFOR THE EVENT.AHEAD OF JUNETEENTH