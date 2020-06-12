Honeywell 'Really Good' but Not Yet a Buy to Jim Cramer
Honeywell's exposure to aerospace has Action Alerts PLUS staying on the sidelines till it can get a bit more yield from the industrial icon.
MilkPeople @GovRonDeSantis @FLSERT @honeywell 110 k dead in the US . How many are you responsible for? It easier on you of tho… https://t.co/DbogLpvJDi 4 days ago
Dave the Sparks @ 505 @JessEllmoreVGUK Looks really good that, 1 moan why don’t manufacturers like Honeywell stick their***labels on… https://t.co/MrrBs9XXY7 4 days ago
Q Epicword Q ⭐️⭐️⭐️🍀 @GovRonDeSantis @FLSERT @honeywell generators are a good idea but masks? Really? Does the virus spread faster in hurricanes? 5 days ago
Jim Cramer Tells Investors, 'You Can Never Have Enough Cash'The Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust has a 12% cash position, which it plans to use on days like Thursday with big losses.
Jim Cramer: Tesla's Stock Is ImmunizedHas Tesla gotten ahead of itself?
Jim Cramer Is Watching Airlines, Not Coronavirus CasesJim Cramer says that he's watching the airlines, not the case counts.