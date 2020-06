Former Pakistan PM Yousuf Raza Gilani tests positive for coronavirus

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani has tested positive for coronavirus, the country's media said on June 13.

This comes after the news of former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi also testing positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the total number of known infections in Pakistan has crossed 1.32 lakh which includes deaths of 2,551 people.

Over 50,000 patients have also beaten the virus and recovered from the disease in the country.