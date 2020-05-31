Defence expert smells China's role in Nepal redrawing map to include Indian territories

Former Brigadier and defence expert S.K.

Chatterjee reacted over the controversial step taken by Nepal parliament where the lower house passed an amendment to redraw the new map including Indian area of Kalapani, Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura in the constitution of the country.

"We have to accept that we had a diplomatic setback, this issue should have been attended much earlier, this is not the success story of the neighborhood first policy, we need to look into is was it only domestic compulsions or domestic political requirements which drove Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli to be driving the whole issue so fast or is there a China's role also there in it," said defence expert S.K.

Chatterjee.

"The amendment bill has gone through the parliament that gives a different status altogether to this problem, now after this it will go for National Assembly and there after go for the President signature, there is no opposition expected enroute, because if anybody opposes this bill is going to be called anti-national, KP Sharma Oli has clear field infront of him," he added.