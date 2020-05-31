Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Defence expert smells China's role in Nepal redrawing map to include Indian territories
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Defence expert smells China's role in Nepal redrawing map to include Indian territories

Defence expert smells China's role in Nepal redrawing map to include Indian territories

Former Brigadier and defence expert S.K.

Chatterjee reacted over the controversial step taken by Nepal parliament where the lower house passed an amendment to redraw the new map including Indian area of Kalapani, Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura in the constitution of the country.

"We have to accept that we had a diplomatic setback, this issue should have been attended much earlier, this is not the success story of the neighborhood first policy, we need to look into is was it only domestic compulsions or domestic political requirements which drove Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli to be driving the whole issue so fast or is there a China's role also there in it," said defence expert S.K.

Chatterjee.

"The amendment bill has gone through the parliament that gives a different status altogether to this problem, now after this it will go for National Assembly and there after go for the President signature, there is no opposition expected enroute, because if anybody opposes this bill is going to be called anti-national, KP Sharma Oli has clear field infront of him," he added.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation, holds meet with Cheif of defence staff | Oneindia News [Video]

Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation, holds meet with Cheif of defence staff | Oneindia News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the services chiefs for reviewing situation in Ladakh. The meeting comes on the heels of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:38Published
Nepal tables bill in Parliament to formalise new map which claims parts of India [Video]

Nepal tables bill in Parliament to formalise new map which claims parts of India

Nepal government tabled a Constitution amendment bill in parliament to formalise new map of the country which claims parts of Indian territory as its own amid border dispute with India.The bill was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:47Published
Coronavirus: Delhi seeks Rs.5000 Cr from centre to pay employees | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Delhi seeks Rs.5000 Cr from centre to pay employees | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed on the need to exercise more caution as the economy opens up. In his monthly address "Mann ki Baat" today, the Prime Minister said, "A large part of the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:02Published