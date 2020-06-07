Indian Army distributes relief items in remote areas of Kashmir

The Indian Army distributed relief items among the poor and backward people living in far flung and border areas of Kashmir valley.

The relief materials were distributed under the operation 'Sadbhavna'.

It was sponsored by NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Service Companies).

It is here to mention that Ministry of Defense has tied up with NASSCOM Bangalore to provide relief to poor people of valley.

Gujjar and Bakerwal people living in higher reaches of Gulmarg and people living in Machil areas of Line of Control (LoC) in Tanghdar area of Kupwara district were given this relief in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.