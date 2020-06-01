Global  

Patanjali's clinical case study on COVID-19 patients got 100% favourable results: CEO
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:38s - Published
Patanjali Ayurved, CEO, Acharya Balkrishna, on June 13 claimed that cure for COVID-19 is possible through Ayurveda, adding that company's clinical trials on positive patients got 100% favourable results.

He said, "We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak.

Firstly, simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus.

Then, we conducted clinical case study on many positive patients and we've got 100% favourable results." "After taking our medicine, COVID patients recovered in 5-14 days and then tested negative.

So, we can say cure for COVID is possible through Ayurveda.

We're performing controlled clinical trials only.

In next 4-5 days, evidence and data will be released by us," he added.

