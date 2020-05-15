Global  

Judd Apatow Breaks Down His Career, from 'Superbad' to 'Freaks and Geeks'
Video Credit: Vanity Fair - Duration: 31:10s - Published
Judd Apatow breaks down the films that make up his legendary career, including 'The Larry Sanders Show,' 'Freaks and Geeks,' 'North Hollywood,' 'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,' 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin,' 'Superbad,' 'Knocked Up,' 'This is 40,' 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall,' 'Get Him to the Greek,' 'Pineapple Express,' 'Funny People,' 'Bridesmaids,' 'Girls,' 'Trainwreck,' 'Crashing,' 'The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling' and 'The King of Staten Island.'

