Antifa protester in Paris scales building to take down far right banner during BLM march

An Antifa protester scaled a building side in Paris today (June 13) to confront far right protesters on the roof and take down a racist banner.

The far right protesters were part of Generation Identitaire, and had hung a banner in view of a march against police violence.

The march travelled from Place de la Republique to Opera Garnier, and and in particular called for justice for Adama Traoré, a man who died in Paris police custody four years ago