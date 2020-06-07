Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump delivers commencement address at West Point academy
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Trump delivers commencement address at West Point academy

Trump delivers commencement address at West Point academy

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered the commencement address at the 2020 United States Military Academy Graduation Ceremony at West Point, New York.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

"There is no place on Earth I'd rather be than right here with all of you." Speaking to the graduates of the 2020 class of West Point cadets, President Trump added, "This premier military academy produces only the best of the best...West Point is a universal symbol of American gallantry, loyalty, devotion, discipline and great skill." The graduation saw socially-distanced cadets, but no family members, as the U.S. continues to fight the coronavirus.



Related news from verified sources

Trump’s West Point appearance will include coronavirus precautions

President Trump is scheduled to deliver the commencement address Saturday at the U.S. Military...
FOXNews.com - Published

Trump tells West Point graduates America's institutions endure against 'passions and prejudices of the moment'

President Trump on Saturday addressed the graduating class at the U.S. Military Academy at West...
FOXNews.com - Published

George Floyd live updates: Trump to address West Point; weekend protests continue around US

President Donald Trump will address a graduating class at West Point. More demonstrations planned...
USATODAY.com - Published



Tweets about this

PmrMarcos

MarcosPMR RT @DeptofDefense: LIVE: @POTUS Donald J. Trump delivers the 2020 commencement address at @WestPoint_USMA. https://t.co/LcaDTNaRmT 8 seconds ago

PeskyVarmt

PeskyVarmt 🐿️🌊🍑 @dialitbackfilms @LibsInAmerica Here it is: https://t.co/DtcrGwsDXc 1 minute ago

ringojr63

JR RT @Lrihendry: President Trump delivers commencement address at West Point Military Academy. #WestPoint 1 minute ago

theratzpack

Proud Member of CULT45*thanks @catturd2 (530) Trump delivers commencement address at West Point graduation – YouTube https://t.co/rFuwn6TA2z 6 minutes ago

ProChoiceGMA

❄ Suzanne Marie ❄ RT @RepublicanSwine: President Trump delivers the 2020 commencement address at West Point Wow. A 5-time draft dodger and a degenerate, who… 11 minutes ago

dajjgrinch

Jim Santos @markknoller For those who may be interested, here is the video of POTUS Trump's speech at West Point. https://t.co/avxGKsJ3k4 12 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Trump Talks About His Birthday At West Point Commencement Speech [Video]

Watch: Trump Talks About His Birthday At West Point Commencement Speech

President Trump delivered a speech.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:47Published
Trump Delivers West Point Commencement Speech [Video]

Trump Delivers West Point Commencement Speech

President Trump delivered a speech.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:45Published
Israel: Thousands rally against West Bank annexation plan [Video]

Israel: Thousands rally against West Bank annexation plan

Israeli protesters, from Arab and Jewish rights groups, warn the decision to turn occupation into annexation, in breach of international law, would leave Israel's reputation in tatters.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published