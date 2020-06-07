Trump delivers commencement address at West Point academy Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:30s - Published 2 hours ago Trump delivers commencement address at West Point academy U.S. President Donald Trump delivered the commencement address at the 2020 United States Military Academy Graduation Ceremony at West Point, New York. 0

"There is no place on Earth I'd rather be than right here with all of you." Speaking to the graduates of the 2020 class of West Point cadets, President Trump added, "This premier military academy produces only the best of the best...West Point is a universal symbol of American gallantry, loyalty, devotion, discipline and great skill." The graduation saw socially-distanced cadets, but no family members, as the U.S. continues to fight the coronavirus.




