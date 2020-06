Tucker Carlson loses more advertisers after Black Lives Matter comments Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 01:13s - Published 23 hours ago Tucker Carlson loses more advertisers after Black Lives Matter comments Fox News host Tucker Carlson has lost more advertisers after a watchdog group highlighted what it described as an “extremely racist” segment of his show, saying it was “scaremongering about the black community.” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this Immortal Melanin Trismegistus RT @tariqnasheed: Apparently advertisers don't want to be associated with blatant white supremacy....... Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Lose… 6 seconds ago Nebby Buella RT @Scrappy_Pro: Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Loses More Advertisers https://t.co/wKxgyPnAJr 4 minutes ago Michael Davis MOTU More advertisers are gone? Wow Tucker, they still coming for you! And they still white. Fox News Host Tucker Car… https://t.co/UKL4KE3Uhd 5 minutes ago Mary Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Loses More Advertisers https://t.co/wKxgyPnAJr 5 minutes ago MATT Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Loses More Advertisers https://t.co/T8M776pQoX 6 minutes ago [email protected] RT @YahooNews: Tucker Carlson loses more advertisers https://t.co/la8PnuHmxA https://t.co/iOVHeNM8dH 11 minutes ago Terry Yurick Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Loses More Advertisers https://t.co/k8QxVTpnD3 Why FOX continues to have people like T… https://t.co/NQ3DskpTRo 18 minutes ago CoastalDoc202020🌊💦❣🏝👙👒🌷🌈🍭💋💕🦄♌☮ Advertisers are learning FOX is TOXic Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Loses More Advertisers https://t.co/LoSrAgUrI1 via @YahooNews 18 minutes ago