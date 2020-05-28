The actor is now 39 years old: but did you know these facts about him?



Related videos from verified sources Happy Birthday, Chris Evans! (Saturday, June 13)



Happy Birthday, Chris Evans! Christopher Robert Evans turns 39 years old today. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts. The actor appeared in his first major film, 'Not Another Teen Movie,' in 2001... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:09 Published 23 hours ago Chris Evans Almost Turned Down Captain America



Chris Evans rocketed to fame playing the Marvel superhero Captain America. Evans recently reveals he originally did not want to take the role, reports CNN. He states he had been dealing with severe.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago Jaeden Martell Says It Was 'Awesome' To Work With Chris Evans On 'Defending Jacob'



Jaeden Martell reunites with his "Knives Out" co-star Chris Evans in the AppleTV+ thriller series "Defending Jacob". Back in January, the 17-year-old told ET Canada's Keshia Chante why it was "awesome".. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:53 Published 2 weeks ago