The incident took place in the city of Bhadrak on June 9.

A snake was rescued by forest officials after it got entangled between a trap set by them to capture it in eastern India’s Odisha state.

Snake rescued by forest officials in eastern India after being netted by villagers

A snake was rescued by forest officials after it got entangled between a trap set by them to capture it in eastern India’s Odisha state.

The incident took place in the city of Bhadrak on June 9.

According to reports, the trap was meant to hem in two snakes that were spotted in the area.

One of the snakes escaped, while the other was rescued by the forest officials.

Visuals show a snake hook being used to restrain the living snake, while a man cuts off the entanglement using a blade.