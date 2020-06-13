Kim Kardashian West's son Psalm starts walking
Kim Kardashian West's son Psalm has just started walking, a month after his first birthday.
Katy Perry Opens Up About Past Mental Health, Kanye West & Travis Scott Drop "Wash Us in the Blood" Video & More Music News | BiKanye West drops a visual for his latest single "Wash Us in the Blood" featuring Travis Scott. Plus, the rapper gives a congrats to his wife Kim Kardashians for becoming a billionaire and Katy Perry..
Kim Kardashian is now a redhead — and possibly a billionaireIt’s been a busy week for members of the Kardashian-West family, and they were pretty busy to begin with.For starters, Kim Kardashian-West debuted a brand new hair color on Instagram. She’s now a..
Kanye West congratulates wife Kim Kardashian on 'officially becoming a billionaire'Kanye West congratulated his wife Kim Kardashian on becoming a billionaire on Twitter on Monday after her deal with beauty brand Coty was made public.