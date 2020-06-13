Global  

You Can't Make A Zit Disappear, But Here's How To Make It Less Noticeable
You Can't Make A Zit Disappear, But Here's How To Make It Less Noticeable

It's Monday morning and you're getting ready for your Zoom meeting.

Oh, no!

A zit!

According to Allure, there are a number of ways to reduce the appearance of a pimple.

But rule number one is this: Don't pop it!

That can lead to infection and scarring.

First, use an OTC hydrocortisone cream as a spot treatment.

The more you pile on and the longer you let it sit, the more effective it'll be.

15 minutes is ideal.

Second, dab some Visine or other eyedrops designed to reduce eye redness.

It'll tame the inflammation from the blemish.

And if hormones trigger breakouts, get a 2% salicylic acid face wash.

Use it a week before you're 'scheduled' to break out, and that should help.

