An FBI Director Under Three Administrations, William S. Session Dead At 90

Reuters reports former FBI chief William S.

Sessions died on Friday.

He was 90 years old.

An FBI chief under three US presidents, Sessions won praise for bringing more diversity to the agency.

However, President Bill Clinton fired him after Sessions was investigated for ethical lapses including not paying taxes and misusing public funds.

High-profile FBI operations during Sessions’ tenure included the disastrous 1993 raid on cult leader David Koresh’s compound in Waco, Texas.

The raid led to the deaths of Koresh and about 80 of his followers.