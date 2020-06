Book bank in Mumbai provides free study materials to children amid COVID crisis

Lives have come to a standstill amid coronavirus crisis.

It has equally affected students' studies.

A group of 'Sion Friends Circle' took an initiative.

Due to the lockdown, the children were unable to attend schools and did not have access to online study materials, and so the group decided to distribute study materials among them.

"Lockdown created a big problem, we couldn't study due to no access to books," said a student.