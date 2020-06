Hey Moon, Fight Me: Patrick Wilson Signs On To Roland Emmerich's Moonfall Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:34s - Published 1 hour ago Hey Moon, Fight Me: Patrick Wilson Signs On To Roland Emmerich's Moonfall In his time, director Roland Emmerich has made plenty of ridiculous disaster movies featuring Godzilla, aliens, and giant spiders. Now, Gizmodo reports Emmerich has cast Aquaman's Patrick Wilson to fight Earth's new biggest foe: the moon. Wilson will be accompanied by Halle Berry and Josh Gad in 'Moonfall'. It's set to start production in Montreal, Canada, in the fall. The plot features a “ragtag team” of astronauts sent to stop the moon. 0

