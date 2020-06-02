Global  

National Flag Foundation Organizes Light Up Night
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:46s - Published
National Flag Foundation Organizes Light Up Night

National Flag Foundation Organizes Light Up Night

With Flag Day being on Sunday, the National Flag Foundation has organized a "Light Up Night" that will see many buildings in Pittsburgh lit up in red, white, and blue.

