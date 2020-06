7 First Alert Forecast-061320-6p

METEOROLOGISTMICHELLE MCLEOD ISTRACKING YOUR 7FIRST ALERTFORECAST FROMHOME.THE AIR WILL BCRISP TONIGHT WITHPORTIONS OF THETIER SETTLING INTOTHE 30S!

WE START TOHEAD IN THE RIGHTDIRECTION ONSUNDAY AS HIGHS ENDUP IN THE UPPER 60SUNDER MOSTLYSUNNY SKIES.

THE 70S& 80S ARE SET TORETURN FOR MOST OFNEXT WEEK WITHPLENTY OF DRY TIMEIN THE 7-DAY.TONIGHT: MAINLYCLEAR AND CRISP ...LOW NEAR 45F 30S S.TIERSUNDAY: SUNNY &MILDER ... HIGH NE67FMONDAY: WARMER