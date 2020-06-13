Executive Order Mandates Local Governments Reform Police Departments With Community Input
Gov.
Andrew Cuomo wants every local government across the state to re-evaluate its police department with community input; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
Aujourd’hui ✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼🇺🇸 RT @NYGovCuomo: I will issue an Executive Order that mandates that local police depts develop reform plans with community input in order to… 19 minutes ago
Protests Continue For 17th Straight Day In New York CityThey've been calling for police reform, and on Friday Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed several bills into law. Round-the-clock protests continued early Saturday. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Defunding the Police: Activists explain what the movement could mean for NashvilleAs protesters demand for cities to defund police departments, organizers explain what the movement could mean for Metro Nashville Police.
Protest, rally held in Downtown Baltimore to defund the police departmentDemonstrators gathered in Downtown Baltimore for a protest and rally to defund the police department.