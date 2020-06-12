Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Gives Commencement Speech At West Point
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:01s - Published
President Trump Gives Commencement Speech At West Point

President Trump Gives Commencement Speech At West Point

On Saturday, President Trump delivered a commencement speech at the US Military Academy at West Point.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

President Trump Gives Commencement Speech For West Point Cadets

President Trump Gives Commencement Speech For West Point Cadets Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump gave a speech to the latest crop of West Point graduates on...
Newsy - Published

Trump heads to West Point amid tension with top military brass and a nation whipsawed by racial tension

Trump's commencement speech at West Point comes amid a rupture with his own top military advisers...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Trump delivers West Point commencement address amid racial tensions, coronavirus fears

President Donald Trump delivered the commencement address for West Point's graduating class on...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.com




Tweets about this

Viktori10013191

Freedom Trump gives West Point commencement address https://t.co/S9nHj5eOue https://t.co/jHvD9c1E2i.… https://t.co/3fTfATk02W 2 hours ago

CabbageTV

Shawn Cabbagestalk President Trump gives West Point commencement speech, calls out ‘evil of slavery’ https://t.co/6BsfVEzZTr 2 hours ago

WSAV

WSAV News 3 As the nation struggles to confront its complicated racial legacy, President Trump preached unity to West Point gra… https://t.co/5ClL0xDwfD 2 hours ago

BurberryBeanz

Rashad Welch RT @Newsy: The graduating class includes the first observant Sikh cadet. https://t.co/9VzdXTAyc6 3 hours ago

Newsy

Newsy The graduating class includes the first observant Sikh cadet. https://t.co/9VzdXTAyc6 4 hours ago

eriz2198

Eric Rizzi Scenes from a peaceful protest while President Trump gives his commencement speech to the West Point Cadettes class… https://t.co/QmvyOqEksX 6 hours ago

thefactualnews

The Factual 1. President Trump gives commencement address at West Point amid growing number of military figures slam the presid… https://t.co/MLUBvi2BxW 6 hours ago

WhatstrumpuptoW

WhatsTrumpUpTo.wtf [] WATCH LIVE: President Trump gives commencement address at the US Military Academy at West Point - CNN… https://t.co/4ETv0OKrn9 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Delivers West Point Commencement Address [Video]

President Trump Delivers West Point Commencement Address

President Donald Trump delivered a commencement address to the young graduates of West Point on Saturday; Michael George reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:18Published
Watch: Trump Talks About His Birthday At West Point Commencement Speech [Video]

Watch: Trump Talks About His Birthday At West Point Commencement Speech

President Trump delivered a speech.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:47Published
Trump delivers commencement address at West Point academy [Video]

Trump delivers commencement address at West Point academy

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered the commencement address at the 2020 United States Military Academy Graduation Ceremony at West Point, New York.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:30Published