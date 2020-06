McIlroy slips, but still in hunt Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:02s - Published 2 hours ago McIlroy slips, but still in hunt Rory McIlroy admitted he was far from his best on day three at Colonial, but he goes into the final round just three strokes adrift of leader Xander Schauffele. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this