The Last Seduction movie (1994) - Linda Fiorentino, Peter Berg, Bill Pullman

The Last Seduction movie trailer (1994) - Plot synopsis: From acclaimed filmmaker John Dahl, the director of Kill Me Again, Red Rock West, Rounders, Unforgettable and Joy Ride - Bridget Gregory (Linda Fiorentino, Men in Black, Jade) seems to have it all: beauty, intelligence and a marriage to Clay, a wealthy physician (Bill Pullman, Lake Placid, Independence Day).

But everything isn't enough for Bridget, who persuades her husband to make dirty deals on prescription drugs and then runs with the profit.

Now incognito in a mid-American small town.

Bridget draws a naive local, Mike Swale (Peter Berg, A Midnight Clear, Late for Dinner) into a smoldering affair.

Passion, greed and revenge forge a desperate triangle between the three as Bridget draws her unknowing victims deeper into her deadly web of deceit.

The stellar cast also includes J.T.

Walsh (Breakdown), Dean Norris (TV’s Breaking Bad) Bill Nunn (Do the Right Thing).

Director: John Dahl Writer: Steve Barancik Genre: Crime, Drama Starring Linda Fiorentino, Peter Berg, Bill Pullman