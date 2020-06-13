Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Atlanta Police Chief Steps Down After Officer Shoots, Kills Black Man Sleeping In His Car
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Atlanta Police Chief Steps Down After Officer Shoots, Kills Black Man Sleeping In His Car

Atlanta Police Chief Steps Down After Officer Shoots, Kills Black Man Sleeping In His Car

Reuters reports the police chief of Atlanta, Georgia, resigned on Saturday.

Erika Shields submitted her resignation after protesters took to the streets hours after police shot and killed an unarmed black man.

Rayshard Brooks, 27, had fallen asleep in his car at a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant drive-thru line.

I do not believe that this was a justified use of deadly force and have called for the immediate termination of the officer.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Georgia investigators say video taken by an eyewitness was assisting them in their investigation.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Atlanta Police Chief Steps Down After Officer Shoots, Kills Man Outside Wendy’s

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields is stepping down from the role, a move that comes less than 24...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •News24ReutersMENAFN.comHaaretzCBC.caNYTimes.comDeutsche WelleUSATODAY.comChicago S-T


Black Lives Matter: Angry protesters burn down scene of Rayshard Brooks shooting in Atlanta

Black Lives Matter: Angry protesters burn down scene of Rayshard Brooks shooting in Atlanta The Atlanta restaurant where a police officer chased and shot dead unarmed black man Rayshard Brooks...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Atlanta demonstrators protest police killing of black man; chief resigns

Atlanta's police chief resigned on Saturday as protesters took to the streets hours after the fatal...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle




Tweets about this

orchidlady303

DisgustedLitig&EnvirParalegal RT @sarasidnerCNN: Protest underway now. Atlanta police chief steps down after black man shot and killed by an officer https://t.co/lFj7Ge6… 28 seconds ago

janrobinjackson

Cajun Rogue🌊🌊🌊⚜️⚜️⚜️#ElectWomen Atlanta's police chief steps down after officers fatally shot a Black man outside a Wendy's https://t.co/k3A41L2bes 37 seconds ago

Apexius227

Aldo Chavira Atlanta's police chief steps down after officers fatally shot a Black man outside a Wendy's https://t.co/cPxUeVtvue 53 seconds ago

Reshaud

Reshaud @AJHAYNES @DalhiaNicole @Baronsassypants @kburns3 @kermit_burns @GrimSSulllivan @KerethAW"Atlanta's police chief st… https://t.co/h6YunXPQ2b 59 seconds ago

TakaoYOSHIDA6

TAKAO YOSHIDA RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields steps down hours after police fatally shot 27-year-old Black man Rayshard Brooks… 2 minutes ago

UNOCDZ

Blue // CDZ! 💿 RT @stevozone4_: WHOA! Erika Shields, Atlanta Police Chief steps down! 3 minutes ago

KodaiOkuda

Kodai Okuda RT @OmahaSpeak: Atlanta is a mess through the mismanagement by the mayor! https://t.co/ZcPI2Dei3q 3 minutes ago

tak_usman

Tak Usman Atlanta's police chief steps down after officers fatally shot a Black man outside a Wendy's 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Carlsbad police release body cam footage amid public concerns over officer misconduct [Video]

Carlsbad police release body cam footage amid public concerns over officer misconduct

The Carlsbad Police Department released body cam footage Saturday night in response to public concerns over officer misconduct during an incident involving a 27-year-old black man.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:43Published
Wendy's burns following a rally against racial inequality [Video]

Wendy's burns following a rally against racial inequality

A Wendy's restaurant burns in Atlanta after a protest and the shooting of a black man by police.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:16Published
Protesters Set Fires In Atlanta After Deadly Police Shooting [Video]

Protesters Set Fires In Atlanta After Deadly Police Shooting

There were violent protests in Atlanta following the deadly police shooting of a black man outside a fast food restaurant; Danya Bacchus reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:11Published