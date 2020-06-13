Atlanta Police Chief Steps Down After Officer Shoots, Kills Black Man Sleeping In His Car

Reuters reports the police chief of Atlanta, Georgia, resigned on Saturday.

Erika Shields submitted her resignation after protesters took to the streets hours after police shot and killed an unarmed black man.

Rayshard Brooks, 27, had fallen asleep in his car at a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant drive-thru line.

I do not believe that this was a justified use of deadly force and have called for the immediate termination of the officer.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Georgia investigators say video taken by an eyewitness was assisting them in their investigation.