Some Concerned About HV/AC Repairs Amid Virus

WAAY 31's Casey Albritton learned why one heating and cooling company says waiting to fix an A-C unit is a bad idea.

If its hot outside... and your thermostat is showing that its warm in your home... even with the air conditioning on... there could be an issue.

But if you're nervous and wait to get it fixed because of coronavirus concerns, it could mean having to spend around six thousand dollars for a new a-c unit.

For james troulson, working with air conditioning units isn't just a job it's a passion.

"i like finding these problems that nobody else can."

It's a family business-called a and a appliance- heating, and cooling.

But lately--the company hasn't been getting as many calls.

"they're extremely paranoid about me coming inside the house.

The biggest deal is there is so much i can do outside the house."

Troulson says people are worried about getting the coronavirus from workers "we are more than glad to wear a mask, more than glad to wear gloves."

"i never felt uncomfortable with the individuals who were coming into my home."

Sheri bowlen has asthma--and says while the coronavirus makes her nervous, she decided to pick up the phone--and call a and a.

"having a unit that cleans the air properly is important if you have any breathing concerns."

Troulson says a cool home is invaluable during the summer.

"i hope business picks back up and we go back to normal, but normal will never be the same."

Troulson says while calls are down right now, he expects people to make more appointments as it gets hotter outside.