Thousands peacefully rally in Tampa for Black Lives Matter, Back the Blue demonstrations



People across the Tampa Bay Area were back out Saturday protesting against injustice and for equality. More than 2,000 people joined a protest with Black Lives Matter Tampa, starting from Fred Ball.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:41 Published 3 hours ago

Police chase and stop a group of black men during 'Black Lives Matter' protest in London



Police officers chase a group of black men, suspected of having assaulted a man during a Black Lives Matter protest today (13 June) being held in Trafalgar Square, London. The men were questioned.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:04 Published 4 hours ago