What will fall term look like? Students reflect after positive COVID-19 test
UO has been working on plans to return to in-person instruction for fall term, but many wonder if this will be reconsidered.

Coronavirus has made its way to the university of oregon campus.

We reported yesterday that a student has tested positive for the virus.

Kezi 9 news reporter kennedy dendy spoke with students to find out how*they think this will affect fall term?

Rachael: "i'm like, do they live in my apartment building, have i gone to the same restaurants?

Those kinds of things..."

The student is currently recovering in isolation, but the positive test comes after new*guidance was released by the oregon health authority about the return to in-person instruction for colleges and universities.

Rachael "i think that as long as they just do a really good job about the tracing and making sure they can take the measures they need to, i think it will work out eventually."

Bridge: as the university prepares for the return to campus in fall term, different safety and health measures have been put in place to keep the virus out.

And beginning monday, wearing a face mask inside campus buildings such as this one...will be mandatory.

Rachael: "the school's been really good about, just every single day, here's our covid-19 update but it's weird to know that someone in the uo community has tested positive but it was probably inevitable."

Some students shared that there shouldn't be a rush to make a decision about the return to in-person classes, any time soon.

Tom: "it's a matter of time to show what needs to happen and to look at the situation in the moment obviously, we could say, we should go back to school completely, everyone should be in 500 person classrooms&amp; but we dont really know if thats a good idea right now, do we."

School officials do say that the contact the student had with the campus community is minimal.

Contract tracing is being conducted by public health officials for those





