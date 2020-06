Autopsy confirms remains found on Chad Daybell's property belong to JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:51s - Published 2 hours ago Autopsy confirms remains found on Chad Daybell's property belong to JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan Family members have confirmed in a statement released Wednesday afternoon that the two sets of human remains found on Chad Daybell's property belong to JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, two children reported missing last year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend JESSICA TAYLOR.THE MONTHS-LONGSEARCH FOR 7-YEAR-OLD "J-J"VALLOW AND 17-YEAR-OLD TYLEERYAN OFFICIALLYCOMES TO A CLOSE.THE HUMANREMAINS FOUND ONCHAD DAYBELL'SPROPERTY AREOFFICIALLYIDENTIFIED AS THEMISSING KIDS.THE REXBURGPOLICE DEPARTMENTANNOUNCING THEFINDINGS EARLIERTODAY FOLLOWINGAUTOPSIESPERFORMED INBOISE.THE REMAINS WEREFOUND AT DAYBELL'SHOME IN SALEMTUESDAY AFTER ASEARCH WARRANTWAS ISSUED.AUTHORITIES HAVENOT RELEASEDDETAILS ABOUT THECONDITION OF THEREMAINS.REXBURG POLICE..FREMONT COUNTYSHERIFF DEPUTIES..ALONG WITH THE F-B-I MADE THEDISCOVERY INDAYBELL'SBACKYARD.DAYBELL HAS BEENARRESTED ANDCHARGED WITH TWOFELONY COUNTS OFCONCEALMENT ORDESTRUCTION OFEVIDENCE.THE PROBABLECAUSE HAS BEENSEALED WITH THECASE.. AND DAYBELLIS SCHEDULED TOAPPEAR FOR APRELIMINARY