Hit N Run rocks the house in neighborhood show

A local cover band decided to bring their show to neighbors in Lancaster.

THE SWEET SOUNDSOF LIVE MUSIC...RETURNING TO ONEOF BUFFALO'SBIGGEST SUBURBSTONIGHT.STIR CRAZYNEIGHBORS INLANCASTER GOTOUTSIDE TO ENJOYSOMETHING THEYUSED TO TAKE FORGRANTED: MUSIC.IT'S PART OF OURBUFFALO STRONGLINEUP.SEVEN EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTERADAM UNGER HASMORE ON THISPARTIAL RETURN TONORMALCY... IN THESE"NOT SO NORMAL"TIMES.DRUMMINGWHEN WAS THE LASTTIME YOU SAW LIVEMUSIC?

IT'S PROBABLYBEEN AT LEAST A FEWMONTHS."LIVE MUSIC?

WOW.UM, PROBABLY LASTWINTER."WELL, THE SAMEGOES FOR HOW LONGBANDS HAVE GONEWITHOUTPERFORMING.

HIT-N-RUN GOT TOGETHERIN FRONTMAN MARKVALENTINO'SDRIVEWAY FOR MORETHAN JUST A TUNE-UP."WE HAVEN'T PLAYEDFOR TWO MONTHS,WE DO ABOUT AHUNDRED SHOWS AYEAR, AND A LOT OFOUR FRIENDS ANDFANS HAVE ASKEDABOUT WHEN WE'REPLAYING OR THEY'REDISAPPOINTED ASHOW GOTCANCELED."AND THEY ROCKEDTHE HOUSE INLANCASTERTONIGHT.

WITH ATWO-HOUR SET FORFAMILY, FRIENDS, ANDNEIGHBORS.

ANDTHE CLASSIC ROCKAND POP HITS WERE AWELCOMED SENSE OFNORMALCY."RIGHT NOW PEOPLENEED TO FEEL ASENSE OF NORMALCYAND LOVE AND THISREALLY HELPSEVERYBODY TO FEELGOOD AND BRINGPEOPLE TOGETHER,WHICH IS WHAT THISWORLD NEEDS RIGHTNOW.""I KNEW WE WEREBORN TO GETTOGETHER..."SATURDAY WASN'TEXACTLY HIT-N-RUN'SFIRST GIG.

SO NOTONLY IS IT A CHANCETO TUNE UP AS AGROUP.

BUT IT'SALSO A CHANCE TOGIVE BACK TO THEIRNEIGHBORHOOD ANDTO FANS FROM ALLOVER THE AREA..."WE'VE BEEN LUCKYENOUGH TO BE ABLETO BE AROUND FOR 30YEARS, SO IT'S OURWAY OF BEING ABLETO GIVE SOMETHINGBACK TO THEM.BECAUSE THEY'VEBEEN TELLING METHAT THEY'RE GOINGSTIR CRAZY ATHOMEDOING NOTHING, SOTHIS IS ANOPPORTUNITY FORTHEM TO WATCH THEBAND FROM HOME."TALK ABOUT SEATS INTHE LAWN.

TONIGHT,CHESTNUT CORNERWAS THE STAGE..

INLANCASTER, ADAMUNGER, 7EWN.