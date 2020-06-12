Tinsukia fire incident: 'Oil India set fire', alleges Congress leader Durga Bhumij

The Congress leader and MLA of Doom Dooma constituency, Durga Bhumij claimed that Oil India itself set fire at Baghjan gas well in Assam's Tinsukia on June 09."Before the fire incident, we asked administration to be serious about it but no one take the issue seriously, it is the oil department who set the fire," said Durga Bhumij.

The Congress leader also visited at the relief camp and claimed the that people are not getting proper safety in the times of COVID-19 pandemic and also urged government to compensate victims. Almost 20 people are living in one room at the relief camp in Assam's Tinsukia area.

Majority of people were not seen following prevent measure to avoid coronavirus infection like wearing face masks.

Massive fire broke out at gas well of Oil India Ltd at Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia on June 09.

The fire is still raging and has engulfed nearby residential areas forcing over 1,600 families to flee their homes.