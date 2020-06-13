Global  

Coronavirus: Biggest single-day jump in 24 hours of 11,929 fresh cases in India | Oneindia News
2020-06-13
India has recorded the highest single-day jump so far of 11,929 fresh cases, pushing the total number of cases to 3,20,922, the latest data from the Union Health Ministry shows.

India has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases among 10 nations worst-hit by coronavirus.

The death count rose to 9,195 with a single-day spike of 311 fatalities.

Delhi residents will face stricter penalties for violating lockdown rules as coronavirus cases in the national capital inch closer to 39,000 amid strong criticism from the Supreme Court over AAP government's handling of the situation which it called "horrendous, horrific and pathetic The Delhi government on Saturday declared small and medium multispeciality nursing homes having 10 to 49 beds as "COVID nursing homes" to increase the bed capacity for coronavirus patients.

As the number of cases of the coronavirus disease in the country crossed the 3 lakh-mark, several cities have reported an increase in the number of infections.

Gurugram, Faridabad, Vadodara, Solapur and Guwahati are among the 15 cities which have seen a 45-50% rise in Covid-19 cases in the last 10 days.

At the same time, cities like Bharatpur and Nagaur in Rajasthan; Raigarh in Chhattisgarh; Faridabad, Agra and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh; Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and Nagpur in Maharashtra are also areas of concerns.

