Far-right protesters clash with police in London
Far-right activists also clash with anti-racism protesters as PM says 'racist thuggery has no place on our streets'.
Artemisia Gold RT @irishtimesvideo: ► VIDEO: Far-right protesters clash with police during "memorial protection" demonstrations in London https://t.co/NyQ… 1 minute ago
💧John Locker RT @bintburton: UK Black Lives Matter and far-right protesters clash with each other and police in London (Antithesis of Aim of Peaceful Pr… 5 minutes ago
Kathy Zinn RT @BBCNews: Right-wing protesters clash with police in central London
https://t.co/58qRR9l9WT https://t.co/H3eb28sBZv 8 minutes ago
Guerrilla Frontiersman : Zapoteca-Pipeles RT @OneNewsPage_UK: Far-right protesters clash with police in London: https://t.co/mLohDn1ujq #BorisJohnson 11 minutes ago
One News Page (United Kingdom) Far-right protesters clash with police in London: https://t.co/mLohDn1ujq #BorisJohnson 13 minutes ago
Angela Korras Man rescues counter-protester as rival groups clash with police in UK
https://t.co/JeigeNnCDe he carried away the… https://t.co/JnV7FU5p3Z 25 minutes ago
sabaitéir Protect the #GFA RT @Anthony_M_Kelly: Strange that @BorisJohnson
is now complaing about the right wing when he was very happy to be their poster boy when he… 26 minutes ago
Dan lee Price Right-wing protesters clash with police in London https://t.co/dE9ODNx6no 30 minutes ago
Police clash with far-right protesters in London as Europe sees another weekend of demonstrationsFar-right protesters scuffled with police in central London, as hundreds gathered to demonstrate despite strict police restrictions and warnings to stay home to contain the spread of coronavirus...
Violent clashes break out in Trafalgar Square as one man appears to be seriously injuredViolent clashes broke out in Trafalgar Square as one man appears to have been seriously injured, and is now being treated by police medics as black lives matter protesters clash with the far..
Right-wing protesters rally in central LondonThere were skirmishes in central London on Saturday between police and groups who have gathered vowing to protect historic monuments that have been targeted in recent days by anti-racism protesters.