Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Far-right protesters clash with police in London
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Far-right protesters clash with police in London

Far-right protesters clash with police in London

Far-right activists also clash with anti-racism protesters as PM says 'racist thuggery has no place on our streets'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Far-right and anti-racism protesters scuffle in London

Scuffles broke out in London on Saturday between far-right activists, Black Lives Matter protesters...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsAl Jazeera


More global protests emerge over racism, police actions

Far-right activists scuffled with police and other protesters Saturday in London and Paris as more...
Seattle Times - Published

Black Lives Matter protests: UK far-right groups clash with police 

There were scenes of violence in London where far-right groups had gathered to confront Black Lives...
Deutsche Welle - Published



Tweets about this

artemisia_gold

Artemisia Gold RT @irishtimesvideo: ► VIDEO: Far-right protesters clash with police during "memorial protection" demonstrations in London https://t.co/NyQ… 1 minute ago

JohnLocker4

💧John Locker RT @bintburton: UK Black Lives Matter and far-right protesters clash with each other and police in London (Antithesis of Aim of Peaceful Pr… 5 minutes ago

katzinn

Kathy Zinn RT @BBCNews: Right-wing protesters clash with police in central London https://t.co/58qRR9l9WT https://t.co/H3eb28sBZv 8 minutes ago

InTGR_BAG

Guerrilla Frontiersman : Zapoteca-Pipeles RT @OneNewsPage_UK: Far-right protesters clash with police in London: https://t.co/mLohDn1ujq #BorisJohnson 11 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Far-right protesters clash with police in London: https://t.co/mLohDn1ujq #BorisJohnson 13 minutes ago

AngelaKorras

Angela Korras Man rescues counter-protester as rival groups clash with police in UK https://t.co/JeigeNnCDe he carried away the… https://t.co/JnV7FU5p3Z 25 minutes ago

sabaitir1

sabaitéir Protect the #GFA RT @Anthony_M_Kelly: Strange that @BorisJohnson is now complaing about the right wing when he was very happy to be their poster boy when he… 26 minutes ago

DanleePrice1

Dan lee Price Right-wing protesters clash with police in London https://t.co/dE9ODNx6no 30 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Police clash with far-right protesters in London as Europe sees another weekend of demonstrations [Video]

Police clash with far-right protesters in London as Europe sees another weekend of demonstrations

Far-right protesters scuffled with police in central London, as hundreds gathered to demonstrate despite strict police restrictions and warnings to stay home to contain the spread of coronavirus...

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:15Published
Violent clashes break out in Trafalgar Square as one man appears to be seriously injured [Video]

Violent clashes break out in Trafalgar Square as one man appears to be seriously injured

Violent clashes broke out in Trafalgar Square as one man appears to have been seriously injured, and is now being treated by police medics as black lives matter protesters clash with the far..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:52Published
Right-wing protesters rally in central London [Video]

Right-wing protesters rally in central London

There were skirmishes in central London on Saturday between police and groups who have gathered vowing to protect historic monuments that have been targeted in recent days by anti-racism protesters.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:59Published