Flash flooding hits Calgary in Canada after tornadoes touch down

At least one tornado touched down in southeast Alberta in Canada on Saturday evening, as severe thunderstorms brought intense hail and flooding to Calgary and the surrounding area.

At 9:05 pm local time a possible tornado was spotted 30 kilometres south of Brooks, moving north at 60 km/h.

Footage showed cars in deep floodwaters in Calgary.

"An incredible flash flood absolutely buried these unsuspecting motorists' cars on Deerfoot Trail tonight," said filmer Christy Turner.