Delhi LG, CM Kejriwal arrive at MHA to hold meeting with Amit Shah

Union Minister for Heath and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan arrived at Ministry of Home Affairs to attend meeting over the preparedness of COVID-19.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also arrived for the meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the meeting over COVID-19 situation in the national capital.