Heartwarming moment Canadian family successfully reunites lost chick with mother

This is the heartwarming moment a Canadian dad and his family successfully cared for a lost baby bird until the mother returned.

YouTuber David Freiheit - aka Viva Frei - found the tiny chickadee sitting close to a road in Montreal.

"It seemed to have fallen out of a tree and was still unable to fly," said Freiheit.

He decided to place the lost bird in a nearby bush but it clung to his trousers and then refused to leave.

"We decided protect it from the traffic and natural hazards, until its mother came back," Freiheit said.

The family also bought the adorable chick some bird seed to keep it nourished during the wait.

After several hours, they suddenly spotted the mother in a nearby tree and she hopped down, gave the chick something to eat and the two were finally reunited.

"I've actually have goosebumps," said Freiheit.