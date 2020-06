More than 100 arrested as PM brands far-right protests ‘racist thuggery’

More than 100 people were arrested at a far-right protest in London on Saturday, which was condemned by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as “racist thuggery”.

Six police officers suffered minor injuries in violent clashes as several hundred demonstrators, mostly white men, attended the protest organised by far-right groups which claimed they wanted to protect statues such as Winston Churchill from vandalism.