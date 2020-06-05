'Today's the real game' - New Zealanders get out to support rugby return

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Over 40,000 fans arrive at Auckland's Eden Park to watch the Auckland Blues get a winning start in Super Rugby Aotearoa as they beat the Wellington Hurricanes 30-20.

VIDEO SHOWS: VARIOUS OF FANS ARRIVING AT EDEN PARK STADIUM, VOXPOPS WITH RUGBY FANS SHOWS: AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (JUNE 14, 2020) (TVNZ - Broadcasters: NO USE NEW ZEALAND Digital: NO USE NEW ZEALAND INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY NEW ZEALAND OR AUSTRALIA BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS) 1.

VARIOUS OF RUGBY FANS WEARING CLUB JERSEYS ARRIVING AT EDEN PARK STADIUM 2.

PERSON BUYING HOT DOG FROM TAKEAWAY STAND 3.

FAN GETTING FACE PAINT APPLIED 4.

CHILD GETTING FACE PAINT APPLIED 5.

CHILD RUNNING IN CLUB JERSEY 6.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) UNIDENTIFIED FANS, SAYING: "Love it, so good, yeah it awesome.

It was an entree last night but today's the real game.

The real game.

Yeah." 7.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) UNIDENTIFIED FAN, SAYING: "It's pretty nice that it's back on and it's good to see a big crowd as well.

A bit of a change, to a bit empty crowds lately." 8.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) UNIDENTIFIED FAN, SAYING: "Awesome.

It's great to be out with the family, friends, mates, have a few beers.

It's all good." 9.

VARIOUS OF FAMILY POSING FOR PHOTO 10.

FANS ARRIVING AT EDEN PARK STADIUM STORY: Over 40,000 fans arrived at Auckland's Eden Park on Sunday (June 14) to watch the Auckland Blues get a winning start in Super Rugby Aotearoa as they beat the Wellington Hurricanes 30-20.

Fans were eager after last night's match in Dunedin to get the Auckland match underway with one fan saying "yeah it awesome.

It was an entree last night but today's the real game." The game, played in front of a crowd of 43,000, was the second fixture of New Zealand's domestic competition involving the country's five Super Rugby teams. The competition was organised after Super Rugby, which involves teams from New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Japan and Argentine, was halted in March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

