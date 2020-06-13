Global  

COVID-19: HM Shah, Harsh Vardhan hold meeting with CM Kejriwal as Delhi cases surge
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:20s - Published
COVID-19: HM Shah, Harsh Vardhan hold meeting with CM Kejriwal as Delhi cases surge

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan held a crucial meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Territory Health Minister Satyendar Jain regarding the galloping cases in the national capital.

Delhi LG Anil Baijal and State Disaster Management Authority were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, dignitaries review the situation in Delhi regarding dreadful COVID-19.

The cases in Delhi and Maharashtra are rocketing everyday, Delhi has recorded 2,134 active cases and 57 deaths in last 24 hours.

