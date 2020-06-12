Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dave Chappelle Rips CNN's Don Lemon In New Comedy Special '8:46'
Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Dave Chappelle Rips CNN's Don Lemon In New Comedy Special '8:46'

Dave Chappelle Rips CNN's Don Lemon In New Comedy Special '8:46'

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Dave Chappelle Rips CNN's Don Lemon In New Comedy Special '8:46' — Gets Response

The iconic comedian burned the house down.
HipHopDX - Published Also reported by •Just JaredTMZ.com


Don Lemon agrees with Dave Chappelle's criticism of his George Floyd comments in new Netflix special

'This n**** expects me to talk over people?' Chappelle says in 8:46
Independent - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Oscars Set New Inclusion Requirements for Eligibility, Dave Chappelle's Netflix Special Honors George Floyd & More | THR News [Video]

Oscars Set New Inclusion Requirements for Eligibility, Dave Chappelle's Netflix Special Honors George Floyd & More | THR News

Oscars Set New Inclusion Requirements for Eligibility, Dave Chappelle's Netflix Special Honors George Floyd & More | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 02:40Published
Dave Chappelle Speaks Out on George Floyd's Death in Netflix Special '8:46' | THR News [Video]

Dave Chappelle Speaks Out on George Floyd's Death in Netflix Special '8:46' | THR News

Dave Chappelle addressed the death of George Floyd and the ongoing nationwide protests against police brutality in his surprise new special '8:46' dropped on Netflix's comedy YouTube channel early..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:04Published
Dave Chappelle Addresses George Floyd's Death in New Netflix Special [Video]

Dave Chappelle Addresses George Floyd's Death in New Netflix Special

Dave Chappelle Addresses George Floyd's Death in New Netflix Special The new Netflix special debuted on the platform's YouTube channel Thursday. The title of Chappelle's set is '8:46,' a reference..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published