World Blood Donor Day: BJP Yuva Morcha donate blood in UP's Aligarh

On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha donated blood in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.

"We got to know that there is lack of blood in across the country, we are feeling proud and happy that we are donating blood for the needy," said Mukesh Lodi.

"Due to lockdown, number of blood donation has decreased as people were unable to come out of their home," said President of Life Care Charitable Blood Bank, Mahindra Sharma.