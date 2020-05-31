Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide, Country in a deep shock | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide, Country in a deep shock | Oneindia News

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide, Country in a deep shock | Oneindia News

Another sad news has left everyone in a deep shock...Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence Mumbai.

The actor’s representative and Mumbai Police have confirmed the news.

The Kai Po Che actor was 34 years old.

He reportedly hanged himself.

.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home earlier this morning.

Some of his friends were also at home when his body was discovered.

The door to his room was broken and he was found hanging.

Initial reports from the police say that he was suffering from depression for the past six months.

A suicide note has not been recovered yet.

Sushant made a name for himself on the small screen, especially with Pavitra Rishta, where he played the lead role, before jumping to the big screen.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Guru remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

The news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has left everyone in a state of...
IndiaTimes - Published

Akki expresses grief as Sushant passes away

Bollywood has been shocked with yet another death as reports suggest that Bollywood actor Sushant...
IndiaTimes - Published

Sukhe Muzical Doctorz on Sushant's demise

On one hand, where the world is already disheartened by the state of the pandemic that has hit every...
IndiaTimes - Published



Tweets about this

UrstrulyPa1Teja

Ⓜ️🅰️H€$H🅱️🆎U⚔️ F🅰️Nℹ️KK🅰️D🅰️☢️🚭™ RT @timesofindia: 34-year-old Bollywood actor #SushantSinghRajput commits suicide https://t.co/jME1mishJj https://t.co/bah2kMJO41 3 seconds ago

SRKKINGOFBOLLY1

SRK KING OF BOLLYWOOD FC Shoking news , Actor sushant singh rajput commits suicide today , bollywood lost a gem , rest in peace… https://t.co/LSaKcEjG9t 3 seconds ago

sandeep_n653

Sandeep.N RT @republic: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput dead; found hanging at his home in Mumbai's Bandra https://t.co/xLTbTRiZs7 4 seconds ago

iamrealheena

Heena RT @htTweets: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide as per reports in Times Now https://t.co/t8hTMPDJI4 5 seconds ago

Vickkeis

Vickie RT @carahulisrani: This is unbelievable !! Very talented nd famous Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput comitted suicide. Very shocking !!… 5 seconds ago

Nisar85725166

نثار انصاری BREAKING: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Bandra home. https://t.co/9QAHpJKgSV 5 seconds ago

aparichit_2OO2

मिस्टर X RT @ANI: Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai https://t.co/Z6l5BzrmE5 6 seconds ago

SamratRoyNsui

Samrat Roy RT @LubanaManoj: Famous bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide in his mumbai home. More details of the same are awaited… 6 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

#RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor commits suicide, found hanging at home | Oneindia News [Video]

#RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor commits suicide, found hanging at home | Oneindia News

Another sad news has left everyone in a deep shock...Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence Mumbai. The actor’s representative and Mumbai Police have confirmed the news. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:46Published
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide [Video]

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14. In preliminary investigation, he was found hanging at his residence. The reason behind his suicide is yet to be ascertained. Rajput..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
oronavirus: India records single-day jump of 8,380 positive cases in 24-hours| Oneindia News [Video]

oronavirus: India records single-day jump of 8,380 positive cases in 24-hours| Oneindia News

As Indian and Chinese troops remain engaged in a tense border standoff, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that the government will not allow India''s pride to be hurt under any..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:40Published