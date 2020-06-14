Global  

#RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor commits suicide, found hanging at home | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:46s - Published
#RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor commits suicide, found hanging at home | Oneindia News

#RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor commits suicide, found hanging at home | Oneindia News

Another sad news has left everyone in a deep shock...Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence Mumbai.

The actor’s representative and Mumbai Police have confirmed the news.

The Kai Po Che actor was 34 years old.

He reportedly hanged himself.

.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home earlier this morning.

Some of his friends were also at home when his body was discovered.

The door to his room was broken and he was found hanging.

Initial reports from the police say that he was suffering from depression for the past six months.

A suicide note has not been recovered yet.

Sushant made a name for himself on the small screen, especially with Pavitra Rishta, where he played the lead role, before jumping to the big screen.

