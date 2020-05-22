Global  

'Rory has a chance if he saves his best for last'
Rob Lee says there are plenty of big-name stars in Rory McIlroy's way, but the Northern Irishman is in with a chance of winning the Charles Schwab Challenge if he saves his best round for last.

