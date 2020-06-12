Global  

India's biggest fan of Donald Trump celebrates US president's 74th birthday
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Bussa Krishna from Telengana in India is such a huge fan of Donald Trump that he today (June 14th) held an elaborate 74th birthday party for the US president.

Krishna says Trump came to him in his dreams and since then he's been treating him like a deity.

Footage showed residents of Konney Village in Janagaon District watching Krishna give various offerings to a large statue of the 45th president of the United States.

They then enjoyed some birthday cake with Trump's face on it and the message: "Happy Birthday 74 Donald Trump."





