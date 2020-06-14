Bollywood 'shocked' by Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise

Bollywood actors including Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal and others were shocked over actor Sushant Singh Rajput 's alleged suicide on Sunday.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to express his sadness over Rajput's demise.

Actor Ajay Devgn also took to Twitter to pay his condolences to Rajput's family.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed grief over his friend's death, and tweeted, "I can't believe this at all... it's shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it's disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput Strength to the family and friends." Condoling the actor's family, Sanjay Dutt also paid condolences.

Actor Farhan Akhtar, was 'stunned' by Rajput's alleged suicide, extended condolences and tweeted, "Absolutely stunned by Sushant's death..!!

This is so so sad.

Heart goes out to his family..

Their grief must be beyond measure.

Deepest condolences." Actor Vicky Kaushal expressed his shock over the demise of Sushant.

Actor Sushmita Sen took to twitter to express over Rajput's demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday.

He made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che', and went on to act in several blockbuster hits such as 'M.S.

Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'PK' and Rajput was last seen in 'Chhichhore' alongside Shraddha Kapoor.