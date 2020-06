Closed nearly three months ago amid the UK's COVID-19 epidemic, London Zoo held a mini celebration for its gorillas on Sunday, as it prepares to reopen on Monday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday (June 10) that zoos, safari parks, drive-in cinemas and non-essential retailers could reopen from June 15, albeit with strict rules about the need for social distancing.

The zoo has provided additional hand-washing and sanitizer stations and has laid out two meter markings on the floor.

The zoo says its conservation work has been jeopardized as it relies heavily on ticket sales.