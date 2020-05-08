Global  

Snake Slithers Past Doorbell Camera
Occurred on June 11, 2020 / Springville, Alabama, USA Info from Licensor: "Around midnight I received an alert from my front door ring doorbell camera.

I checked the camera and wow.

I wasn’t expecting to see a Snake scaling up the wall of the front door of my home.

The snake stared right into my camera and I watched it slide up the front door of my home.

The video was shocking enough but to see the length of this snake was unbelievable.

The second video my ring doorbell captured was it heading back out the way it came and this is where you were able to see how long this snake was.

It seemed to just keep going.

I am thankful the camera caught this on video so I could warn my family of the massive snake we have obviously living near our front door."

