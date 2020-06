Video: Sunny, dry weather accompanied by sea breeze Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:15s - Published 21 hours ago Video: Sunny, dry weather accompanied by sea breeze A breeze along the coast and cool water temperatures could make for a chilly day at the beach. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this MA TV News Video: Sunny, dry weather accompanied by sea breeze - WCVB Boston https://t.co/Bw7VPjmUST 20 hours ago

Related videos from verified sources Video: Sunshine will stay, humidity will drop Sunday



We're going to have some dry, pleasant air to start the new week. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:55 Published 2 weeks ago NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast



Say goodbye to the warm and humid weather for the next few days. Temperatures are only getting into the lower to mid 70s today with a steady round of showers and thunderstorms with a cold front moving.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 01:31 Published 3 weeks ago Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast



Say goodbye to the warm and humid weather for the next few days. Temperatures are only getting into the lower to mid 70s today with a steady round of showers and thunderstorms with a cold front moving.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:38 Published 3 weeks ago